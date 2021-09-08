Former Catholic High great Kevin Franklin dies from COVID

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family, friends, former coaches, and teammates are mourning the loss of former Catholic High great Kevin Franklin, who passed away Friday, Sept. 3.

According to sources, the 1993 LSU football signee who played in the same backfield with NFL great Warrick Dunn for three years, succumbed to COVID-19 in his mid-40s after a lengthy stay in ICU.

Franklin started on the Bears’ offense from the 1990 team that made it to the Superdome to 1992, his senior year, and he is still the second-ranked rusher in program history, trailing only National Player of the Year Travis Minor after amassing 3,730 yards and scoring 46 touchdowns rushing.

Franklin had spent recent years as part of the school’s football broadcasts, which concluded coverage of Friday night’s game in Maryland with a heartfelt prayer.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS:

Winnfield Funeral Home - 7221 Plank Rd in Baton Rouge

Public Viewing: Friday, September 17 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Funeral Services Saturday, September 18 at 11 a.m. (Mask Required)

If you would like to send flowers, this is the florist the family is using: Madison Florist (225) 937-9661

Rest in peace Kevin Franklin.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.