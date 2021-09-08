Ask the Expert
EBRPSS to host drive-thru COVID-19 testing event today

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System will host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event Wednesday, September 8.

Testing will take place from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. in the parking lot of the Instructional Resource Center Building located at 1022 S. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70806.

Education leaders say while there is no out-of-pocket cost to those wishing to be tested, pre-registration and a form of insurance is required (included but not limited to Medicare, Medicaid, or any private health insurer or plan).

This testing is open to all EBRPSS staff, students (who will not test this week), and family members that would like to be tested due to the hurricane. This testing will be paid by your health plan or government.

