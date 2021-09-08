Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Donelon orders insurance companies to pay evacuation expenses for Ida

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has ordered insurance companies to pay evacuation expenses for victims of Hurricane Ida.

Donelon previously asked insurance companies to grant short-term additional living expenses in parishes in which mandatory evacuation orders weren’t ordered. He said Sunday that Allstate, USAA, and PURE Insurance Company had agreed to do so.

However, Tuesday, Donelon said in a statement that he had “strengthened” the Department of Insurance’s regulatory action after State Farm “said it would not pay loss of use claims where no express civil authority order was in place.”

“Hurricane Ida was a clear and present danger to the citizens of Louisiana,” Commissioner Donelon said. “Officials throughout the region took to the airwaves to get the message out that people indeed needed to leave or to stay in a safe place. Insurers must treat the many diverse actions taken by public officials as tantamount to an order to leave and pay people who have coverage for those expenses as if a mandatory evacuation had been issued.”

Donelon made the order through Directive 218, which “requires insurers to pay claims for loss of use for policyholders who evacuated or were prohibited from using their premises because of the storm.”

The order applies to the 25 parishes in which an emergency declaration was issued.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida

Latest News

Ascension Parish schools get ready to reopen
Ascension Parish schools get ready to reopen
WAFB FILE photo of high water near Siegen Lane on May 17, 2021
Metro Council unanimously approves temporary moratorium on new development in flood hazard areas
Damage left by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana
Death toll in La. from Hurricane Ida rises to 26, officials say
Orleans Parish Sheriff Martin N. Gusman released a statement regarding the looting, arrests and...
63 people arrested for looting in NOLA following Ida