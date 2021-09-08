Ask the Expert
Baton Rouge Zoo’s giraffe ‘Burreaux’ died of anaphylactic shock, officials say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The results of an autopsy performed on the Baton Rouge Zoo’s beloved giraffe, ‘Burreaux’ reveal the cause of death for the 1-year-old animal was determined to be anaphylactic shock.

The autopsy was performed at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory. Zoo officials made the announcement of the cause of death Wednesday, Sept. 29.

According to zoo officials, the incident could have been caused by an external factor such as an insect or allergic reaction.

Additional testing was performed in order to rule out any other possible causes, all of which came back negative, including COVID-19, zoo officials added.

The Zoo’s veterinarian, Dr. Michael Warsaw, stated, “We have been unable to find any zoological institutions who have seen something of this nature previously. Our hope is to share this with the global Zoo community in the event that they were to see a similar presentation in their animal collection.”

Officials with the Baton Rouge Zoo announced ‘Burreaux’ died during a news conference on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Burreaux was born on Dec. 26, 2019, at the Baton Rouge Zoo and died on Thursday, Sept. 7. The zoo held a naming contest after the giraffe was born and he was named after former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Zoo officials issued the following statement on Wednesday, Sept. 8:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Burreaux experienced a sudden onset of acute symptoms that included a severe cough & overall agitation. The Zoo’s veterinary staff took immediate measures to help, including swiftly administering medications to stabilize. As well, he underwent constant staff evaluation to optimize his chances of recovery. The Zoo’s team reached out to numerous zoological veterinarians throughout the nation – none of which had experienced a giraffe with comparable symptoms.

The veterinary team’s plan was to observe him overnight and schedule an immobilization, assisted by the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, to explore the issue further on September 8th at 8 am if no improvement occurred. There was little change in his condition until 12:30 am when he took a turn for the worse and died soon after.

A necropsy was performed by the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine pathology team & the Zoo’s veterinary staff at LSU today. Official results will be available in approximately 30 days.

We appreciate the media’s understanding during our time of extreme mourning and sadness. The Zoo’s entire team adored Burreaux and is undergoing their own level of sadness over this sudden and unexpected loss.”

