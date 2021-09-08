Ascension Parish schools get ready to reopen

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Public Schools will resume instructional services for students on Thursday, Sept. 9 with a one-hour delayed start and relaxed dress code rules. All schools and programs except for Donaldsonville High (DHS), East Ascension High (EA), Gonzales Middle (GOMS), Lowery Elementary (LOE), Lowery Middle (LOMS), and Sorrento Primary (SOP) schools will be open for in-person learning.

Families throughout Ascension Parish are cleaning up after Hurricane Ida.

“It was dark, it was bad, it was raining, trees flying, tin flying everywhere, it started to get flooded, it just was a mess,” Ieysha Williams, a parent in Donaldsonville, said.

Williams said her daughter still has the storm on her mind and wants her back in school to take her mind off of it.

“To get their minds off of the negativity, you know I think it would be a good idea for them to go back to school as long as it’s clean, they’re following everything that’s going on, including the COVID restrictions, so me personally I’m ready for them to go back to school because she’s ready to go back to school, she wants to see her friends and her teacher,” Williams said.

However, some people think it’s too early for kids to go back.

“I don’t think they should go back to school right now with all of this going on and they could just continue on letting them stay home and do work online,” Irma Rodney said.

Superintendent of Ascension Parish schools David Alexander said their goal is to get students back in class as quickly and safely as possible.

“That’s what we do, that is our mission for our community, that is our purpose, that is our calling,” Alexander said.

But there are a lot of pieces to put back together. Roads and bus routes are being looked at, and any changes are being communicated with parents.

“You want the day to be filled with quality experiences for children at every touchpoint. The classroom, the cafeteria, the entrance, the bus ride, and everything they can do,” Alexander said.

As of Wednesday morning, school officials do not anticipate having to make up any school days, but, they might make some scheduled half days full school days.

Ascension Parish Public Schools released the following statement at 4:48 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8:

Dear Ascension Public Schools Family,

Ascension Public Schools will resume instructional services for students on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, with a one-hour delayed start and relaxed dress code rules. All schools and programs except for Donaldsonville High (DHS), East Ascension High (EA), Gonzales Middle (GOMS), Lowery Elementary (LOE), Lowery Middle (LOMS), and Sorrento Primary (SOP) schools will be open for in-person learning. These schools that either have power issues (DHS, EA, GOMS, LOE, LOMS) or require moisture/mold remediation (SOP) will work with their families to provide remote learning that could include online services for those with Internet access, paper packets, or outreach by phone and other instructional apps.

The relaxed dress code and one-hour delayed start will be in effect both Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, and Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Schools will dismiss at normal times. This is to address barriers voiced by our community regarding access to washing clothes and navigating streets with potential debris during daylight hours. It is also important to note that schools will work with families who have extenuating circumstances that will not allow them to participate either in-person or remotely.

We know this has been a very difficult two weeks, and we know everyone has unique circumstances and needs. We want to open where we can and begin providing services for our nearly 24,000 students. Where we cannot open, we want to be as innovative as possible to provide learning opportunities.

A drive-thru pickup of hot meals for children ages 0-18 will be available on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at both Donaldsonville Primary and Sorrento Primary schools.

Our school leaders will send out detailed information this evening about specific arrival times, relaxed dress code guidelines, and how to contact the school should students have barriers to learning. Please note, we do not currently anticipate having to make significant calendar changes that impact planned staff development days or holidays. However, early dismissals may be adjusted and would be announced at the school level.

We welcome your patience and prayers as we slowly move towards normal operations. We can overcome all challenges together!

Respectfully,

David Alexander

Superintendent

Ascension Public Schools

