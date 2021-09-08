Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

63 people arrested for looting in NOLA following Ida

Orleans Parish Sheriff Martin N. Gusman released a statement regarding the looting, arrests and...
Orleans Parish Sheriff Martin N. Gusman released a statement regarding the looting, arrests and patrolling efforts following Hurricane Ida.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish Sheriff Martin N. Gusman released a statement regarding the looting, arrests and patrolling efforts following Hurricane Ida.

He stated that since 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, the day before Hurricane Ida made landfall, NOPD made 63 arrests for looting and 174 total arrests.

“Pubic safety is crucial to the recovery of our community and the crime of looting is unconscionable when we are at this critical moment. We do, however, want to assure the communtiy that these looting arrests are not widespread and that our team and our partners are working diligently to prevent and address these crimes,” Sheriff Gusman said.

He added, “We are continuing to patrol the streets of New Orleans along with NOPD and the National Guard and are doing everything we can to help those in need including water and supply distribution, including providing canopies and security, and participating in key partnerships to support our community.”

Sheriff Gusman encourages community members to report any suspicious activity. If you witness a crime please call 9-1-1 for emergencies and 3-1-1 (504-658-2299) for non-emergencies.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida

Latest News

Ascension Parish schools get ready to reopen
Ascension Parish schools get ready to reopen
WAFB FILE photo of high water near Siegen Lane on May 17, 2021
Metro Council unanimously approves temporary moratorium on new development in flood hazard areas
Hurricane Ida caused some damage in East Baton Rouge, knocking down trees and limbs. This was...
Ida recovery resources for EBR Parish residents
LSU gymnastics releases 2022 schedule
LSU gymnastics releases 2022 schedule