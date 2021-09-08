60+ are invited to “Replenish Your Refrigerator” Drive-Thru hosted by EBRCOA

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Ida has left many of us sitting without power, including the many seniors who have lost all their perishable goods. To continue to combat senior hunger, the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging is hosting a “Replenishing Your Refrigerator” drive thru event Wednesday, September 8.

It will start at 8:30 a.m. at The Lotus Center located at 1701 Main Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802.

The drive-thru food pantry is open to all senior residents of East Baton Rouge Parish aged 60 and older, while supplies last.

They’ve made pick-up instructions simple. Seniors should drive up to The Lotus Center, pop their trunk and an EBRCOA staff member will place their groceries into their vehicle. The EBRCOA will have bags of groceries with meat, milk, fruit, vegetables, bread, pantry staples and water, while supplies last.

This event is possible due to The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Merchants Foodservice, the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome, and State Senator Regina Barrow. They encourage you to take COVID-19 precautions such as masking up, sanitizing and disinfecting shared surfaces, social distancing, and washing hands your hands frequently. For more information, call the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging at (225) 923-8000 or email info@ebrcoa.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.