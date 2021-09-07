Ask the Expert
US COVID cases top 40 million

By CNN
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – America’s COVID pandemic reaches another milestone.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 40 million people in the country have had coronavirus.

More than 4 million of those cases were reported in the last four weeks alone.

While this number represents officially reported positive test results, many experts believe the real number of infections is much larger.

According to the data, more than 649,000 Americans have died since the pandemic started.

The White House plan to roll out COVID-19 boosters by Sept. 20 may change.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the expert who’s leading the coronavirus response for the White House, said he’s still optimistic Pfizer booster shots will be available on Sept. 20.

Moderna may take a bit longer.

The Johnson & Johnson booster is still being researched.

