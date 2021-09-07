Sen. Cassidy announces $5 million Hurricane Ida Grant for emergency repairs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassiday announced on Tuesday, September 7 the U.S. Department of Transportation is granting $5 million to Louisiana.

This emergency grant will go towards fixing federal highways damaged by Hurricane Ida across the state.

“This is good news for our state after being devastated by Hurricane Ida,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This emergency funding is critical to making sure our roads are safe to drive on.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.