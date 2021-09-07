Scattered storms again today, but relief ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for parishes east and southeast of Baton Rouge from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. today. Heat index values could exceed 100° in some locations within the advisory area and the advisory also covers parishes that still have some of the most widespread power outages, making the heat danger more significant.

Otherwise, a meandering front will continue to produce enough lift around the region to generate scattered showers and thunderstorms over the next couple of days. Today’s rain chances are posted at 40%, with highs expected to reach the upper 80s. Wednesday’s rain chances will dip to 30%, with better chances of showers and thunderstorms likely near and south of I-10.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 7. (WAFB)

A deepening upper-level trough over the eastern U.S. will help to send a cool front through the region by late Wednesday. In its wake, not only will we enjoy at least a few days of dry weather, but temperatures will run a little cooler, particularly during the morning hours. Lows will range from the mid to upper 60s from Friday into Sunday.

Futurecast model for Wednesday, Sept. 7. (WAFB)

By Sunday, a returning southerly flow will mean humidity and rain chances start to make a comeback. Only isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected, but you’ll likely notice an increase in humidity.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Sept. 7. (WAFB)

Next week features a return of typical early/mid September weather. Morning temperatures will start out near 70° each day, with highs generally in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also return, with daily rain chances running anywhere from 30%-50%.

WPC precipitation forecast as of Tuesday, Sept. 7. (WAFB)

In the tropics, Larry continues to move over the open Atlantic as a major hurricane. Max winds are 120 mph as of the 4 a.m. Tuesday advisory. The official forecast track indicates Larry will likely stay a bit east of Bermuda, but could eventually track near Newfoundland by late in the week. Larry does not appear to pose any direct threat to the United States.

Hurricane Larry. (WAFB)

NHC outlook as of 1 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. (WAFB)

And we continue to track an area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico. Development chances are listed at 30% as of the 1 a.m. Tuesday outlook. This system is expected to move north and then turn northeast over the northern Gulf, with no significant impacts currently predicted for Louisiana.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.