Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Saints release running back Latavius Murray

The Saints released veteran running back Latavius Murray. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld,...
The Saints released veteran running back Latavius Murray. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have released veteran running back Latavius Murray. Murray averaged 4.5 yards a carry last season but struggled during the preseason. He spent two seasons with the club.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team wanted Murray to take a pay cut, which he declined. Murray was due to make $2.95 million this season.

With Murray’s release, Tony Jones, Jr. likely moves up in the depth chart to the team’s number two back behind Alvin Kamara. Jones impressed throughout camp and preseason.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (21)...
REPORT: Saints add former Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant
The Saints have re-signed wide receiver Chris Hogan. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The...
Saints add Hogan and Siemian; place Clapp, Lutz and Vannett on IR
New Orleans Saints running back Alex Armah (40) is one of 11 players the Saints added to their...
Saints announce practice squad additions
After practicing for two days at AT&T Stadium, the Saints will begin practicing at TCU on Monday.
Saints to practice at TCU