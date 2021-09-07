Ask the Expert
REPORT: Saints add former Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) celebrates after making an interception during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons will dramatically boost their financial flexibility by releasing three high-priced veterans _ running back Devonta Freeman, cornerback Desmond Trufant and offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo. The Falcons announced the Sambrailo move on Monday, March 16, 2020. The team is finalizing the moves with Freeman and Trufant, former Pro Bowl players who had been considered foundation players for the franchise. (AP Photo/Michael Zarrilli, Fle))(Michael Zarrilli | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints have added some much needed cornerback depth on Monday, Sept. 6, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Saints are expected to sign former Falcons corner Desmond Trufant.

The veteran corner spent the 2020 season with the Detroit Lions appearing in six games, starting all six. Trufant finished the season with an interception, four passes defended, a sack, and 20 total tackles.

The former Falcon has started 103 career games with 14 interceptions and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015 while in Atlanta.

New Orleans were in need of cornerback depth after Janoris Jenkins was released back in March and Patrick Robinson retired early in training camp.

