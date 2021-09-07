Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The mother of a 2-year-old boy that was found dead in an apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 6 has been arrested.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office stated that Kiarra Williams, 30, has been charged with negligent homicide and booked into EBRSO prison.

Kiarra Holmes mugshot.
Kiarra Holmes mugshot.(EBRSO)

On Monday officials were searching for a missing toddler, but ended tragically Monday evening.

Deputies said the two-year-old boy was found drowned in the pool of The Reserve at White Oak apartment complex on South Harrells Ferry Road on Monday, Sept. 6.

The case is still under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida

Latest News

Generator Safety Tips
LDH: Carbon monoxide poisoning increasing, 4 people have died, 141 taken to the hospital
Heat advisory for Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Scattered storms again today, but relief ahead
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (21)...
REPORT: Saints add former Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant
Reminders on generator safety
Reminders on generator safety