Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

MISSING: 2-year-old boy last seen at apartments on S. Harrells Ferry Road

Missing Toddler
Missing Toddler(Family)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing toddler.

Deputies said the two-year-old boy was last seen the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 6, at the Reserve at White Oak apartment complex on South Harrells Ferry Road.

The toddler was wearing a yellow shirt with white lettering and a diaper. He did not have on shoes.

Anyone who spots him is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida

Latest News

Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54
School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida
Folks living in Ascension Parish are picking up the pieces after Ida left a trail of...
Ascension Parish continues recovery efforts after Ida
There is a possibility that parents in Livingston Parish could send their kids back to school...
Some Livingston Parish schools could reopen for students by Friday but some families still trying to recover