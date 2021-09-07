MISSING: 2-year-old boy last seen at apartments on S. Harrells Ferry Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing toddler.

Deputies said the two-year-old boy was last seen the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 6, at the Reserve at White Oak apartment complex on South Harrells Ferry Road.

The toddler was wearing a yellow shirt with white lettering and a diaper. He did not have on shoes.

Anyone who spots him is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

