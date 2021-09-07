Ask the Expert
Lunch with Coach O: McNeese St. vs. LSU Preview

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will hold his weekly meeting with the media via Zoom at 12:30 p.m. to recap LSU’s 38-27 loss to UCLA in the season opener. Coach O will also preview the upcoming matchup against McNeese State.

The Tigers are coming off a disappointing loss that saw LSU having much of the same problems they had last season, missed assignments and blown coverages on defense. One bright spot came on offense as Kayshon Boutte hauled in 9 receptions for 148 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first LSU receiver to have three touchdown receptions in back to back games.

LSU will look to rebound against McNeese State in the home opener as the Tigers will face off against Cody Orgeron the son of Coach O. The Cowboys suffered a 42-36 upset loss in their opener, as Division II West Florida got after Orgeron, despite a fourth quarter rally that saw McNeese score a touchdown and convert a two-point play to cut it to a one-score game as Orgeron threw for a career-high 361 yards.

