LPSO mourns loss of another deputy to COVID
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office shared the sad news on Monday, Sept. 6, that one of its deputies had died from COVID-19.
Sheriff Jason Ard said Deputy Laura James, 51, succumbed to the virus after battling it for about a month.
He added her courageous fight impacted every member of the department.
The department lost Cpl. Robert McKinney on August 5.
