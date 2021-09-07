LPSO mourns loss of another deputy to COVID

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office shared the sad news on Monday, Sept. 6, that one of its deputies had died from COVID-19.

Sheriff Jason Ard said Deputy Laura James, 51, succumbed to the virus after battling it for about a month.

He added her courageous fight impacted every member of the department.

The department lost Cpl. Robert McKinney on August 5.

