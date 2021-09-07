Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

LPSO mourns loss of another deputy to COVID

Deputy Laura James of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office
Deputy Laura James of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office(Hayden Brown | Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office shared the sad news on Monday, Sept. 6, that one of its deputies had died from COVID-19.

Sheriff Jason Ard said Deputy Laura James, 51, succumbed to the virus after battling it for about a month.

He added her courageous fight impacted every member of the department.

The department lost Cpl. Robert McKinney on August 5.

RELATED: LPSO loses one of their own to COVID-19

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida

Latest News

Missing Toddler
Missing 2-year-old boy found drowned in apartment complex pool
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54
School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida
Folks living in Ascension Parish are picking up the pieces after Ida left a trail of...
Ascension Parish continues recovery efforts after Ida