Livingston Parish residents get food and supplies to help with Ida recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At Saint Margaret’s church in Albany, residents can come get a hot meal, non-perishable food, and any supplies they need to help them recover from Hurricane Ida.

“You take everything for granted until it’s all gone,” Livingston Parish resident Jim Barron said.

Barron is one of the many people in Livingston Parish looking for food and supplies after Hurricane Ida.

“We tried to get food that we could eat without having to cook it, some pop-top cans, some beans and stuff like that, some cleaning supplies,” Barron said.

The storm left him and many others without power for more than a week.

“This hurricane is the worst thing I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Parishioners at St. Margaret’s church are working hard to make sure their community is fed.

“We are one of the hardest hit areas in this portion of Louisiana, eastern Livingston Parish and all of Tangipahoa Parish. None of our parishioners in our area have electricity yet,” Father Jamin David, priest at St. Margaret, said.

David said many of the places people normally go for food still don’t have power.

“Gradually some of our gas stations and quick stops have opened up to provide gas but the town of Albany itself is still fully without power, so aside from the local grocery there really are no places that are open right now,” David said.

Neighbors said they are thankful the church has opened their doors to give them help.

“Having these places you can find food you know; it is a blessing,” Barron said.

David said they will continue serving hot meals at noon until at least Sunday.

Their food bank is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

