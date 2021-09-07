Ask the Expert
Deputies investigate deadly shooting off O’Neal Lane

One person injured in shooting
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting in Baton Rouge around noon on Tuesday, Sept. 7, according to first responders.

It happened on Yorkfield Drive, which is off O’Neal Lane just south of South Harrels Ferry Road.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

