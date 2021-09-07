CATS provides Touchdown Express for LSU home games

Information provided by CATS:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Capital Area Transit System will run its popular Touchdown Express service for LSU home games during the 2021 football season.

Touchdown Express has transported thousands of football fans to and from LSU home games safely for several football seasons, keeping thousands of cars off of campus and out of traffic on game day.

“We are thrilled to bring back Touchdown Express for LSU’s 2021 football season which promises to be an exciting one for the Tigers,” said CATS CEO Bill Deville. “We hope Tiger fans and tigerbait alike will get on board and let CATS safely deliver them to the game.”

Touchdown Express provides local transit to and from LSU home games starting three hours before the game. The service runs for one hour after the game.

The CATS Touchdown Express picks up and drops off at three locations around Baton Rouge:

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

Interstate 110 Underpass at Florida in downtown

Hotel Indigo

For information and updates on Touchdown Express, visit brcats.com/touchdown .

Touchdown Express passes can be purchased at the CATS terminal in advance of the game, online beginning September 7, or from CATS staff at the pick-up spots on the day of the game. Tickets are $10 per person round trip.

