Catfish and Shrimp over Grits

We have all heard of Shrimp and Grits; it's one of our best-known Gulf Coast entrées. In this recipe, we have added pan-sautéed fish fillets to serve over the grits to create a new and interesting presentation of this dish.

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

6 (5–7 ounce) catfish fillets

2 cups (35-count) shrimp, peeled and deveined

6 cups cooked blue grits, kept warm

2 tbsps butter

2 tbsps vegetable oil

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

1 cup seasoned flour

¼ cup sliced green onions

2 cups sliced mushrooms

1 tbsp chopped tarragon

2 Creole tomatoes, peeled, seeded and chopped

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

Method:

In a large skillet, heat butter in oil over medium-high heat. Season fish to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic then dredge in seasoned flour, shaking off excess. Add fish to skillet, 2 at a time, and sauté 4–6 minutes on each side or until golden brown and thoroughly cooked, turning once. Using a fish spatula, transfer fish to a serving platter and set aside to keep warm. When all fish are done, to the same skillet, add green onions, mushrooms and tarragon. Cook 3–5 minutes then add tomatoes. Cook 2 minutes or until juices are rendered. Add shrimp and cook 2–3 additional minutes or until pink and curled. Add balsamic vinegar and Worcestershire sauce, stirring to incorporate. Season to taste using salt, pepper and granulated garlic then remove from heat. To serve, place a large mound of hot grits in center of each serving plate. Spoon a small amount of sauce over grits and top with fish. Place a generous amount of vegetables and shrimp over fish and serve immediately.

BLUE CORN GRITS

Chef John Folse’s Stone-ground Grits is milled in our Meadow’s Mill located at White Oak Estate & Gardens in Baton Rouge. Shucked, clean kernels of blue flint corn are purchased from our suppliers in 50-pound sacks ready for grinding. Through the milling process, the kernels are ground at low temperature and automatically sifted into the desired grind while separating the grits and corn flour. Without a doubt, fresh-milled corn achieves the finest flavored product available on the market.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 4–6 Servings

Ingredients:

2 cups Chef John Folse’s Stone-ground Blue Corn Grits

6 cups water

1 tsp salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

½ tsp granulated garlic

3 tbsps salted butter

¼ cup heavy whipping cream

salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

In a 1-gallon, heavy-bottomed pot, bring water to a simmer over medium-high heat. Add salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Add grits and stir constantly over medium-high heat until grits are tender and creamy, 8–9 minutes. Add butter and continue stirring until butter is melted. Remove from heat and stir in heavy whipping cream until well blended. Adjust seasonings to taste if necessary. Allow to sit 15–20 minutes before serving. NOTE: Grits may be made well in advance and re-thermalized over medium heat, adding hot water as needed to retain desired consistency. Any leftover, cooked grits may be refrigerated and when ready to use, re-thermalized using these same directions.

