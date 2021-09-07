Ask the Expert
BRPD investigating shooting on Georgia Street(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Georgia Street on Friday, September 3 around 10:48 a.m.

According to authorities when they arrived at the scene they found 54-year-old Arthur Parker killed from a gunshot wound inside his own house.

The motive and the suspect are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the BRPD Violent Crime Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

