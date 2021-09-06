Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller updates Ida recovery

Hurricane Ida brought damage to Downtown Ponchatoula and other parts of Tangipahoa Parish
Hurricane Ida brought damage to Downtown Ponchatoula and other parts of Tangipahoa Parish(Faith Allen)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, parish leaders, state agencies, community and local service providers will have an update on recovery from Hurricane Ida on Monday at 3 p.m.

In Tangipahoa Parish a boil water advisory is still in effect for areas west of I-55 from Hwy. 40 south.

Also, for Club Deluxe and Veterans Blvd. from Club Deluxe south to Hoffman Rd. There’s also a boil water advisory for everyone on the Manchac water system.

People in Tangipahoa Parish who need water, ice and MRE’s can go to the Hammond or Ponchatoula Walmart locations. Items are being distributed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

EOC Director Dawson Primes says 80% of residents have power restored in the parish and it should be back to 100% by the end of this week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures, reopenings after Ida

Latest News

Generic "Sorry, we're closed" sign.
Govt. office, other closures due to Ida
State Fire Marshal’s Office updates generator safety message following Hurricane Ida
La. officials update generator safety message following Ida due to rising carbon monoxide poisonings
Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures, reopenings after Ida
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021....
Pres. Biden approves Gov. Edwards’ Major Disaster Declaration request for Hurricane Ida