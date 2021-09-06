USPS services to resume in 700, 701, 703, and 704 ZIP Codes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana District of the United States Postal Service announced Monday that most mail delivery and retail operations in the 700, 701, 703, and 704 3-Digit ZIP Code areas will resume Tuesday.

The suspension on the areas was due to Hurricane Ida, according to the USPS.

The USPS said starting Tuesday, September 7, almost all post offices beginning with ZIP Codes 700, 701, 703, and 704 will resume retail services and delivery, where it is safe to do so, with the exception of a few Post Offices.

These offices will either provide service via an alternate location or customers will be served by a USPS mobile retail unit at the site of their regular Post Office (where indicated), according to the USPS.

Customers will be able to conduct postal retail transactions, fill out change of address and hold mail forms, and pick up their P.O. Box mail with proper identification, according to the USPS.

The Post Offices listed below will have an alternate Post Office location.

Post Offices and Location ZIP Codes Impacted Alternate Post Office Location Hours Boutte Post Office

13322 Highway 90 Boutte, LA, 70039 70039 Luling Post Office

1363 Paul Maillard Rd. Luling, LA, 70070 M-F – 8AM - 4:30PM

SAT/SUN - Closed Dulac Post Office

7661 Grand Caillou Rd. Dulac, LA, 70353 70353 Bourg Post Office

3806 Country Dr. Bourg, LA, 70343 M-F - 8:30AM - 4PM

SAT - 9:00AM - 12PM

SUN - Closed Tangipahoa Post Office

70136 E. Railroad Ave. Tangipahoa, LA, 70465 70465 Kentwood Post Office

601 Avenue E Kentwood, LA, 70444 M-F - 8AM - 4:30PM

SAT- 10AM - 12PM

SUN - Closed Madisonville Post Office

100 Covington St. Madisonville, LA, 70447 70447 Mandeville Post Office

1 Saint Ann Dr. Mandeville, LA, 70471 M-F - 8AM - 7PM

SAT - 9AM - 1PM

SUN - Closed Grand Isle Post Office

3393 Highway 1 Grand Isle, LA, 70358 70358 Schriever Post Office

201 Old Highway 659 Schriever, LA, 70395 M-F - 8AM - 12PM

1PM - 4PM

SAT - 9AM - 12PM Barataria Post Office

4164 Privateer Blvd. Barataria, LA, 70036 70036 Lafitte Post Office

2630 Jean Lafitte Blvd. Lafitte, LA, 70067 M-F - 8AM - 12PM

1PM - 4PM

SAT - 8AM – 10AM

The Post Offices listed below will have a USPS Mobile Retail Unit on-site providing service six days a week (Mon.-Sat.) at the hours shown.

Post Office ZIP Code Impacted Post Office Address and Mobile Retail Unit Location Hours Cutoff Post Office 70345 16130 W. Main St. Cutoff, LA, 70345 10 AM - 2 PM Golden Meadow Post Office 70357 300 S Alex Plaisance Blvd., Golden Meadow, LA 70357 10 AM – 2 PM LaPlace Post Office 70068 190 Belle Terre Blvd. LaPlace, LA 70068 10 AM - 4 PM Larose Post Office 70373 123 W. 17th St. Larose, LA, 70373 10 AM - 2 PM Lockport Post Office 70374 706 Crescent Ave. Lockport, LA, 70374 10 AM - 2 PM St. Rose Post Office 77087 11724 River Rd. St. Rose, LA, 70087 10 AM - 2 PM Montegut Post Office 70377 1225 Highway 55 Montegut, LA, 70377 10 AM - 2 PM Raceland Post Office 70394 109 Raceland St. Raceland, LA, 70394 10 AM - 2 PM

The USPS says updates will be provided as soon as they are available, and the customers can check HERE for further information.

