Some Livingston Parish schools could reopen for students by Friday but some families still trying to recover

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - In Livingston Parish, places like Albany and Springfield are still tangled up in power lines, a full week after Hurricane Ida hit. While there is a possibility that parents could send their kids back to school as early as Friday, some parents think it’s too soon since their power is still out.

“Well for starters, I know our school’s roof was messed up really bad and they don’t have electricity themselves,” said Deanna DeAmond of Albany. “So, much less everyone around it not having, some people don’t even have running water.”

While some schools were damaged during the storm, like South Live Oak Elementary, Livingston School Superintendent Joe Murphy said there has been some progress.

“Our schools are coming back; we are giving them one day by themselves to access their campuses and then, if it’s deemed accepted for students to return, students will return the next day,” he explained.

Murphy added that 11 of the district’s 46 school campuses are still without power. They are working to make sure they’ll be able to provide food services and are looking for alternative bus routes for areas where debris is still blocking the streets.

“We started by running some routes. We started by asking some of our drivers to actually drive their route to give us an understanding of where we are on this. There will be some areas we won’t be able to get buses down. We understand that but they are working every day to clear those,” said Murphy.

The district will be working with parents to set up a meeting spot that buses can get to for kids that are in those hard-to-access neighborhoods. Murphy said it’s a work in progress and asks parents to be patient.

Livingston Parish schools will release a list Wednesday, Sept. 8, at noon indicating which schools will reopen.

