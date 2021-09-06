Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Saints add Hogan and Siemian; place Clapp, Lutz and Vannett on IR

The Saints have re-signed wide receiver Chris Hogan. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The...
The Saints have re-signed wide receiver Chris Hogan. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER | Times-Picayune | The Advocate )
By Sean Fazende
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints made several roster moves on Monday as they prep for their season opener against Green Bay.

The team resigned wide receiver Chris Hogan and quarterback Trevor Siemian. They also placed guard Will Clapp, kicker Wil Lutz and tight end Nick Vannett on injured reserve.

Hogan had a solid training camp and preseason for the Saints and can be a reliable target in the Saints passing game. Siemian returns after splitting third and fourth team reps with rookie Ian Book.

Clapp, Lutz and Vannett are eligible to return after three weeks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida

Latest News

New Orleans Saints running back Alex Armah (40) is one of 11 players the Saints added to their...
Saints announce practice squad additions
After practicing for two days at AT&T Stadium, the Saints will begin practicing at TCU on Monday.
Saints to practice at TCU
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis...
Saints to be away from New Orleans through September, to play Packers in Jacksonville
The Saints released running back Devonta Freeman. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com |...
Saints trim roster to 53 players