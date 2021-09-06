Saints add Hogan and Siemian; place Clapp, Lutz and Vannett on IR

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints made several roster moves on Monday as they prep for their season opener against Green Bay.

The team resigned wide receiver Chris Hogan and quarterback Trevor Siemian. They also placed guard Will Clapp, kicker Wil Lutz and tight end Nick Vannett on injured reserve.

Hogan had a solid training camp and preseason for the Saints and can be a reliable target in the Saints passing game. Siemian returns after splitting third and fourth team reps with rookie Ian Book.

Clapp, Lutz and Vannett are eligible to return after three weeks.

