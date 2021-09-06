Missing child alert issued for Webster Parish 2-year-old

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen 2-year-old Xander Scriber?

Xander was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 5 at his home in Dixie Inn with his father, Robert Scriber.

STATEWIDE NEWS RELEASE September 6, 2021 Level II Missing Child Alert: Help Needed in Finding Dixie Inn Child Webster... Posted by Louisiana State Police on Sunday, September 5, 2021

Robert Scriber is wanted for questioning regarding his son’s disappearance. He may be driving a 2018 black Jeep Compass with the Louisiana license plate 101 EUZ.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 911.

