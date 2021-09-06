Ask the Expert
Missing child alert issued for Webster Parish 2-year-old

Anyone with any information is urged to call 911.
Xander Scriber was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 5 at his home in Dixie Inn with his father,...
Xander Scriber was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 5 at his home in Dixie Inn with his father, Robert Scriber. Robert is wanted for questioning regarding his son's disappearance. He way be driving a 2018 black Jeep Compass with the Louisiana license plate 101 EUZ.(LSP | LSP)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen 2-year-old Xander Scriber?

Xander was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 5 at his home in Dixie Inn with his father, Robert Scriber.

STATEWIDE NEWS RELEASE September 6, 2021 Level II Missing Child Alert: Help Needed in Finding Dixie Inn Child Webster...

Posted by Louisiana State Police on Sunday, September 5, 2021

Robert Scriber is wanted for questioning regarding his son’s disappearance. He may be driving a 2018 black Jeep Compass with the Louisiana license plate 101 EUZ.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 911.

