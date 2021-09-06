Missing child alert issued for Webster Parish 2-year-old
Anyone with any information is urged to call 911.
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen 2-year-old Xander Scriber?
Xander was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 5 at his home in Dixie Inn with his father, Robert Scriber.
Robert Scriber is wanted for questioning regarding his son’s disappearance. He may be driving a 2018 black Jeep Compass with the Louisiana license plate 101 EUZ.
