Heat advisory, plus a flood watch for parts of our area today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even though temperatures should remain in the 80s today, the National Weather Service has issued another heat advisory for our viewing area. There will be higher levels of humidity and moisture in the air today, which will make it feel warmer.

There is also a Flood Watch for the parishes to the southeast of Baton Rouge until 9 p.m. this evening, for the possibility of heavy downpours. We will have a 60%-70% chance of showers and storms today, area-wide, with most of the area getting manageable amounts of rainfall.

Today’s rain chance will be both in the morning and afternoon. Most of the computer models show at or below one inch for our area. Expect any and all rain to cease by nightfall, then another mild and muggy night. The good news is that temperatures should stay in the 80s most of this week, and behind a weak cool front, we could even see nighttime lows in the mid 60s by the end of the week.

As for the tropics, more good news...that Gulf disturbance still is disorganized and hasn’t formed yet. There is still only a 30% chance of tropical development over the next five days. Even if something forms, it should move northeast, mainly away from Louisiana. In fact, our forecast gets much drier Thursday through next weekend.

