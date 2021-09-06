Ask the Expert
Gov. Edwards will provide another update Tuesday on Ida recovery efforts

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. John Bel Edwards(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is continuing to hold news conferences to update the public about the state’s latest recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida.

His next media briefing will be Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 3 p.m.

He will speak from the Louisiana State Police Training Academy in Baton Rouge.

