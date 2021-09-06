Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Fishing industry in Manchac faces challenges after Hurricane Ida’s destruction

Manchac coverage at 4 p.m.
Manchac coverage at 4 p.m.
By Rob Masson and Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHAC, La. (WVUE) - The fishing industry in Manchac at the southernmost tip of Tangipahoa Parish now faces great challenges ahead in the wake of Hurricane Ida’s destruction.

In Tangipahoa Parish, Manchac camp owners are getting their first look at the devastation. The eye passed near the small spit of land between lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas.

On-site, there are dozens of homes, some are largely destroyed and others are totally destroyed.

Mike Kraft has been here for years.

“It’s never been damaged this badly,” Kraft said. “I had water in it three times and I raised it up in the air. If I hadn’t raised it up in the air, it would be gone.”

Kraft said that all the camps that were not raised up are now gone.

“It tore my roof up but it made it through it,” Kraft said. “This muck is from the tidewater it’s about a foot deep and it’s like that everywhere in the whole swamp. That house over there was moved 300 yards.”

Many in Manchac say they are sure if they are going to come back and that it likely depends on the crop of seafood available there, noting there are no guarantees.

Well-known south Louisiana restaurant Middendorff’s is in Manchac along old US 51. Owner Horst Pfeifer says the restaurant may open again as soon as this weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida

Latest News

School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida
There is a possibility that parents in Livingston Parish could send their kids back to school...
Some Livingston Parish schools could reopen for students by Friday but some families still trying to recover
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards will provide another update Tuesday on Ida recovery efforts