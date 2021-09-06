Ask the Expert
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash after truck flips and hits utility pole

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in St. Helena Parish on Monday, September 6.

Louisiana State Police Troop L reported Jason Renfrow, 49, of Amite, La. was killed in the crash on LA 449 near Self Road, which is between Greensburg and Pine Grove, around 10:30 a.m.

Tpr. William Huggins said the investigation so far shows Renfrow was driving south on LA 449 in a 2018 Dodge RAM 2500 when the truck went off the highway, flipped, and hit a utility pole. He added troopers are still trying to determine what caused the truck to veer off the road in the first place.

Despite wearing his seat belt, Renfrow died at the scene from his injuries, according to troopers.

As with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, a blood sample was taken and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

