DEMCO, Zachary PD issue warnings about utility scams

A photograph provided by DEMCO shows powerlines down following Hurricane Ida.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - DEMCO and the Zachary Police Department are warning people of two separate utility scams they have been made aware of recently related to Hurricane Ida recovery.

According to DEMCO, scammers are calling customers threatening to disconnect service unless payment is made immediately. Officials said they have received reports that people are knocking on doors in Livingston and Central. They added DEMCO will never go door to door to request your name, account number or any other personal information.

ZPD reported two men (or boys) are going around the Newell Street area and hooking up the internet for cash. Officers said the pair don’t work for COX.

