Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Ascension Parish leaders asking you to separate debris in six categories

Debris removal
Debris removal(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been a week since Hurricane Ida hit our part of the world, leaving a huge mess behind it.

Crews in Ascension Parish will starting removing hurricane debris Monday, Sept. 6. You don’t need to register for debris collection.

You’re asked to separate everything into six categories.

You need to split vegetation debris such as branches, limbs, twigs and leaves from construction and demolition debris. That includes building materials, carpet, drywall, furniture, lumber, mattresses and plumbing.

Appliances and white goods, things like freezers, refrigerators, washers, and dryers will not be picked up. Owners must dispose of them individually.

Please note, refrigerators and freezers must be completely emptied or they will not be accepted.

Only those in Ascension Parish can dispose of their white goods by dropping them off at the Ascension Parish Recycling Center at 42077 Churchpoint Rd in Gonzales.

Operating hours are Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

They said crews cannot go onto private property to get debris and want to remind you that placing things near or on tree poles makes removing it move difficult. That includes fire hydrants and meters.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida

Latest News

Heat advisory for Monday, Sept. 6.
Heat advisory, plus a flood watch for parts of our area today
Locations are being set up for Hurricane Ida victims to be fed.
Meal, other types of distribution sites set up for Ida victims
Xander Scriber was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 5 at his home in Dixie Inn with his father,...
Missing child alert issued for Webster Parish 2-year-old
Insurance cancellations, non-renewals suspended in Ida-affected parishes