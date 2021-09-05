Ask the Expert
LSU men’s basketball partners with United Cajun Navy to provide supplies to Ida victims

Supplies were loaded onto trailers to be delivered to Hurricane Ida victims.
Supplies were loaded onto trailers to be delivered to Hurricane Ida victims.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the United Cajun Navy and LSU men’s basketball team loaded trucks full of supplies on Sunday, Sept. 5.

They traveled with Louisiana State Police troopers to help with cleanup and recovery efforts in areas hit hard by Hurricane Ida.

Head coach Will Wade and United Cajun Navy founder Todd Terrell said they partnered together in hopes that their actions would inspire others to follow suit.

