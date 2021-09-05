Investigators blame electrical malfunction for house fire shortly after power restored

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a fire that started at a home on Sunday, Sept. 5, not long after the power was turned back on was caused by an electrical malfunction.

BRFD said it happened on Oak Forest Avenue just after 1 p.m.

According to fire investigators, family members were outside talking to neighbors about the power just being restored throughout the neighborhood when they saw heavy smoke rising from the roof near the back of the home and called 911.

Officials said firefighters were able to stop the fire in the attic in about 15 minutes but the home received significant damage totaling about $100,000.

The Red Cross was called out to help the family.

