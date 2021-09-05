Ask the Expert
Heat Advisory again…still monitoring the Gulf

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 5
By Jared Silverman
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another day, another heat advisory for our viewing area, with heat index readings between 100 to 105.

Today will start mostly sunny and dry in the morning, followed by a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon.

There will be a 20% chance of isolated afternoon storms, otherwise highs in the low 90s. Rain chances will start to increase over the next few days, starting with Labor Day Monday at 60%. Monday won’t be a total washout, but heavy downpours will be possible. Monday should be the best chance of rain over the next few days, but chances stay elevated through midweek, at around 50%. Expect drier air late week, with highs and lows a bit cooler, upper 80s in the day, and upper 60s at night.

Of course, this drier forecast completely depends on the tropics and what takes place with a weak trough of low pressure in the southern Gulf. This area has a 30% chance of tropical development, but does not appear like it’ll become a hurricane at this time. If a tropical depression or storm forms, then we’ll have a better beat on the track of the system, which is still unknown at this time.

Also in the tropical Atlantic is major Hurricane Larry, which does not appear to be a threat to the US. Stay tuned and stay cool.

