Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Elderly New Orleans man is 13th life claimed by Ida, state health department says

The Louisiana Department of Health on Sunday (Sept. 5) reported the 13th death officially...
The Louisiana Department of Health on Sunday (Sept. 5) reported the 13th death officially linked to Hurricane Ida.(Louisiana Department of Health)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Ida’s official death toll climbed to 13 on Sunday (Sept. 5), when the Louisiana Department of Health reported the death of a 74-year-old New Orleans man whose name was not released.

The LDH said the man died of heat exhaustion attributed to the area’s weeklong power outage. Gov. John Bel Edwards also said during his Sunday news conference that a lack of powered oxygen could have contributed to the man’s death.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida

Latest News

Locations are being set up for Hurricane Ida victims to be fed.
Meal, other types of distribution sites set up for Ida victims
Local organizations teaming up to feed linemen working in Louisiana
Organizations team up to feed, shelter linemen working in Louisiana
Generic "Sorry, we're closed" sign.
Govt. office, other closures due to Ida
Gov. Edwards to speak at 1 p.m. Sunday from St. James Parish
Curfews in place due to Hurricane Ida