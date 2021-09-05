Ask the Expert
Eight more senior living sites in New Orleans deemed unfit; 5 deaths under investigation

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans’ Department of Health said it conducted wellness checks at multiple senior living centers in the city, which resulted in evacuating eight facilities deemed unfit for occupancy.

The complexes evacuated were:

  • Peace Lake Towers in New Orleans East
  • St. John Berchman in Gentilly
  • St. Martin Manor in the Warehouse District
  • Nazareth Inn 1 & 2 in New Orleans East (one death)
  • Flint Goodridge Apartments in Milan (two deaths)
  • Christopher Inn in the Marigny (one death)

“I am deeply concerned to have seen the conditions of these private apartment facilities where some of our most elderly and vulnerable community members reside,” said New Orleans Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno.

On Friday a death was reported at the Annunciation Inn in the Seventh Ward and Renaissance Place in Algiers. The city ordered a evacuation for those places as well.

Evacuated residents have been looked at by medical professionals and have been taken to facilities appropriate for their conditions. Some have been taken to shelters in North Louisiana and others taken to hospitals for treatment.

