Youth Center becomes shelter for elderly impacted by Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On North Foster Drive in Baton Rouge, there is a community youth center called Let It S.L.I.D.E., an organization meant to help teenagers who are struggling, but now it has turned into a shelter for the elderly.

“So, God was showing me before the youth come in, he’s allowing the eldest to come in to fill the atmosphere with wisdom,” says Reggie Morgan who is the owner of Let It S.L.I.D.E. Community Training Center.

Before Morgan could open his youth center, he turned his focus to help Active Treatment, a group home program, out of Hammond, that takes care of the elderly with disabilities. But when Hurricane Ida hit, wiping out the power; that’s when things went south.

“We had generators and everything was okay, but then when it seemed like things were going to be long… well, we don’t want to keep resident in any type of facility like that long term,” says Natasha Williams who compliance manager for Active Treatment.

Williams couldn’t find a safe place for her residents, but by some miracle she got in touch with Morgan.

“So, I am glad that he was able to open his facility to us, and put what he was doing on hold and make us a priority because in these situations people don’t normally make residents with disabilities. You know, they tend to sometimes put them on the backer burner,” adds Williams.

The Let It S.L.I.D.E. community center is now housing 25 residents, making sure they get fed and have a place to sleep. Morgan says the residents can stay as long as they want until they get back on their feet.

“This is it, we are here to sacrifice, to lay down our life. Whatever, we can do to help our community, and it’s not just Baton Rouge, anywhere, anybody that’s what are here to do,” adds Morgan.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.