Where to get a hot meal Saturday

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are opportunities to pick up a hot meal in the Capital Area Saturday, Sept. 4.

  • Beginning at 8 a.m. until all plates are gone, the owners of Chipruns BBQ will offer a free breakfast of pancakes with sausage and a bottle of water. Breakfast be given out at 9405 Greenwell Springs Rd. in Baton Rouge. This is a drive-thru event and everyone must be present in the vehicle.
Free breakfast including pancakes with sausage and a bottle of water will be given out...
Free breakfast including pancakes with sausage and a bottle of water will be given out Saturday, Sept. 4.(Chipruns BBQ)
  • Beginning at 10:30 a.m. until supplies are gone, The Church in Livingston Parish will be giving out food boxes and serving hot meals. The Church is located on the corner of Highway 63 and Highway 42 in Livingston at 26490 S. Frost Rd. Future updates about supplies and food distribution can be found at www.liv.church on Facebook at The Church in Livingston and on Instagram @TheChurchinLivingston.
Free hot meals and disaster boxes will be distributed beginning at 10:30 a.m. at The Church in...
Free hot meals and disaster boxes will be distributed beginning at 10:30 a.m. at The Church in Livingston.(The Church Livingston/Facebook)

