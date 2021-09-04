Phone line set up for families trying to locate Hurricane Ida survivors in state Shelters

The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS):

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is launching “Connect,” a way for families to locate loved ones who evacuated from Hurricane Idea to a state shelter.

The number to call is 225-342-2727. Alternatively, families can fill out a form online to reach out to loved ones who may be in state congregate shelters. That form is found at http://www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/form/dcfs-connect .

For privacy and safety reasons, DCFS cannot confirm the identities of people staying in its shelters. However, people can fill out the online form or call the Connect line and provide the name, address and date of birth, if known, of the person they are trying to locate, as well as the caller’s own name and contact information. DCFS will then determine whether the person is in one of the state’s congregate shelters and, if so, pass along the caller’s message.

Individuals looking for loved ones evacuated from one of the following seven nursing homes should call 211, which is coordinating with the Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Aging and Adult Services to connect families:

River Palms Nursing and Rehab, Orleans Parish

South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab, Lafourche Parish

Maison Orleans Healthcare Center, Orleans Parish

Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home, Jefferson Parish

West Jefferson Health Care Center, Jefferson Parish

Maison DeVille Nursing Home, Terrebonne Parish

Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey, Jefferson Parish

Survivors who would like to let their family members and friends know they are safe and well are also encouraged to register at https://safeandwell.communityos.org/, a website set up by the American Red Cross. People searching for loved ones in the disaster area can use the same website to try to locate missing friends or family members in the affected area.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.