Local organizations teaming up to feed linemen working in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Local organizations are teaming up to feed linemen working to turn the lights back on in Louisiana.

At Elevate Church on 10957, Greenwell Springs Road linemen will be served breakfast lunch, and dinner on Saturday, September 4.

Local organizations The Culinary Project, BlackGirls Grow, Missy Radio, Outstanding Mature Girlz Organization (OMG), and Elevate Church have come together to put this on.

Event times:

Breakfast will begin at 6:30 a.m.

Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Dinner will begin at 6:00 p.m.

