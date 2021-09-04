Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Local organizations teaming up to feed linemen working in Louisiana

Local organizations teaming up to feed linemen working in Louisiana
Local organizations teaming up to feed linemen working in Louisiana(WDAM)
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Local organizations are teaming up to feed linemen working to turn the lights back on in Louisiana.

At Elevate Church on 10957, Greenwell Springs Road linemen will be served breakfast lunch, and dinner on Saturday, September 4.

Local organizations The Culinary Project, BlackGirls Grow, Missy Radio, Outstanding Mature Girlz Organization (OMG), and Elevate Church have come together to put this on.

Local organizations coming together to feed linemen.
Local organizations coming together to feed linemen.(Email)

Event times:

Breakfast will begin at 6:30 a.m.

Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Dinner will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida

Latest News

Central man near death after Hurricane Ida reunited with first responders who saved his life
Central man near death after Hurricane Ida reunited with first responders who saved his life
St. Helena Parish still largely in the dark; shelters and PODs set up to help residents
St. Helena Parish still largely in the dark; shelters and PODs set up to help residents
St. Helena Parish largely in the dark; shelters and PODs set up to help residents
The Louisiana Department of Health says STD healthcare across the state has improved, despite a...
LDH: Hurricane Ida storm-related death toll rises to 10