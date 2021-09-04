Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

LDH: Evacuee’s death at Tangipahoa nursing home facility classified as storm related

Two other evacuee’s deaths at the facility are not storm related, LDH reported on the morning of Sept. 4
(AP)
(AP)(AP)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - In a set of three tweets from the Louisiana Department of Health, officials have confirmed the fourth death of an evacuee is now classified as a storm-related death.

Officials are confirming two other evacuee deaths at the Tangipahoa facility. However, these two deaths are not storm-related.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida

Latest News

Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Energy company: Hurricane Ida restoration could take weeks
State Fire Marshal’s Office updates generator safety message following Hurricane Ida
State Fire Marshal’s Office updates generator safety message following Hurricane Ida
Curfews in place due to Hurricane Ida
(Source: WAFB)
Entergy announces power restoration times for neighborhoods in Baton Rouge