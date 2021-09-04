Internet restored to 85% of Greater Baton Rouge customers

BATON ROUGE, La. - On Saturday, Cox crews continued to prioritize restoration to emergency preparedness facilities, first responders, medical facilities, and schools in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, dedicating its resources to repairing damage that will restore the most customers as quickly as possible.

Approximately 85 percent of customers in our Greater Baton Rouge service area were online as of 11 a.m. Saturday. In Greater New Orleans, we are prepping and coordinating with officials to quickly be able to follow power restoration in the area.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work around the clock to dedicate our people and our resources to restore services as quickly as possible,” said Anthony Pope, senior vice president and region manager of the Cox Southeast Region. “While we’ll need the power company to complete their work before we can fully complete ours, we’ll repair what we can to bring online as many customers as possible when power is restored.”

Damage assessments in our Greater New Orleans service area continue today and will be completed tomorrow. To date, 62 percent or 1,600 miles of our infrastructure has been assessed, with more approximately 45 miles of network repair being identified. Crews will focus on replacing damaged fiber and cable infrastructure while the power companies are working to restore power.

Meanwhile, services have been restored to key facilities throughout our impacted service areas, including the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, St. Bernard Parish Government, Jefferson Parish Sheriff office locations and several hospitals/hospital groups including Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge and St. Bernard Parish Hospital. Cox Business also upgraded bandwidth at five community centers in Baton Rouge providing relief to the public.

All Cox Solutions Stores in Greater New Orleans remain closed.

As the recovery efforts continue, Cox would like to remind residents:

Keep away from loose, dangling or down lines. Treat every line as if it is an active power line.

Avoid placing storm debris near Cox pedestals in your yard to prevent damage

We will prioritize restoration of services for first responders and medical facilities.

Additionally, crews will continue to practice social distancing, and Cox asks that customers do the same. For the safety of crews and all those involved, please stay away from work zones.

Residents can get more information about frequently asked questions and receive updates at Cox.com.

Information provided by Cox Communications.