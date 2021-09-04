Hot and dry weekend, eyes return to Tropics

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Expect more heat this weekend, but a little less humidity, with forecast highs in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

Local rain chances will stay low this weekend, only 10% Saturday and 20% Sunday.

Rain chances start to increase Labor Day Monday, up to 50% scattered storms.

Our focus returns to the tropics, with major Hurricane Larry expected to become a category four hurricane. It won’t affect the U.S. coast, but could threaten Bermuda.

Also in the tropics, we are keeping tabs on a disturbance over the Yucatan that has a 30% chance of tropical development over the next five days. This tropical low could develop over the warm waters of the southern Gulf and could possibly become a tropical depression next week.

At this time, it is not expected to become a hurricane, but the eventual path is still very uncertain. Stay tuned and stay cool.

