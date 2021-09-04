Ask the Expert
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards discusses Ida damage to Livingston, St. Helena, and St. Tammany parishes

News conference scheduled to start at approximately 2:30 p.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Don’t see the video player? Tap/Click here to WATCH LIVE

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference about damage from Hurricane Ida to Livingston, St. Helena, and St. Tammany parishes at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.

The news conference will be live streaming in this story.

