GAME NOTES: No. 16 LSU at UCLA

PASADENA, Ca. (WAFB) - The No. 16 ranked LSU Tigers will start the 2021 season on the road against UCLA (1-0) in Pasadena, California at the Rose Bowl.

The Tigers will look to rebound from a disappointing 2020 season that saw LSU go 5-5. Sophomore quarterback Max Johnson will take the reigns under new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz. LSU will try and recreate the offensive much they had in 2019.

UCLA already has one game under their belt after defeating Hawaii 44-10. The Bruins compiled 392 yards of total offense, 244 came on the ground.

