Entergy announces power restoration times for neighborhoods in Baton Rouge
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy Louisiana has announced power restoration times for several neighborhoods in the Greater Baton Rouge area.
On Sept. 4, officials stated that crews have assessed at least 97% of damage in the Capital Area brought on by Hurricane Ida. Entergy has provided an updated timeline on when power can be restored to neighborhoods in East and West Baton Rouge Parishes:
Neighborhood Information for Baton Rouge:
Baker/Zachary – 9/4
Baton Rouge North
- Central – 9/7
- Belfair – 9/6
- Mickens – 9/6
- Brownsfield -9/4
- Delmont – 9/5
- Glen Oaks – 9/6
- Northdale – 9/5
Baton Rouge West
- Sherwood – 9/6
- Villa Del Ray – 9/6
- Broadmoor – 9/6
- Sherwood Forest – 9/6
- Shennandoah – 9/4
Baton Rouge East
- Goodwood – 9/7
- Midcity – 9/4
- Jefferson Hwy/Drusilla – 9/6
Baton Rouge South
- Airline/Jefferson Hwy – 9/6
- Perkins Rd Corridor – 9/4
- Highland Rd Corridor – 9/6
- O’Neal/Millerville – 9/7
According to Entergy, power has been restored to 282,000 customers statewide.
To find out when power will be restored in your neighborhood, CLICK HERE or visit www.entergy.com/hurricaneida.
