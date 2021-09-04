Entergy announces power restoration times for neighborhoods in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy Louisiana has announced power restoration times for several neighborhoods in the Greater Baton Rouge area.

As restoration progresses, we're better able to provide details to customers. We've updated our Hurricane Ida estimated restoration times to provide additional specifics for the Baton Rouge area. For the latest: https://t.co/b9565F5qvu pic.twitter.com/EA0A4KnsTk — Entergy Louisiana (@EntergyLA) September 4, 2021

On Sept. 4, officials stated that crews have assessed at least 97% of damage in the Capital Area brought on by Hurricane Ida. Entergy has provided an updated timeline on when power can be restored to neighborhoods in East and West Baton Rouge Parishes:

According to Entergy, crews have assessed 97% of the damage in the Baton Rouge area. (Entergy Louisiana)

Neighborhood Information for Baton Rouge:

Baker/Zachary – 9/4

Baton Rouge North

Central – 9/7

Belfair – 9/6

Mickens – 9/6

Brownsfield -9/4

Delmont – 9/5

Glen Oaks – 9/6

Northdale – 9/5

Baton Rouge West

Sherwood – 9/6

Villa Del Ray – 9/6

Broadmoor – 9/6

Sherwood Forest – 9/6

Shennandoah – 9/4

Baton Rouge East

Goodwood – 9/7

Midcity – 9/4

Jefferson Hwy/Drusilla – 9/6

Baton Rouge South

Airline/Jefferson Hwy – 9/6

Perkins Rd Corridor – 9/4

Highland Rd Corridor – 9/6

O’Neal/Millerville – 9/7

According to Entergy, power has been restored to 282,000 customers statewide.

To find out when power will be restored in your neighborhood, CLICK HERE or visit www.entergy.com/hurricaneida .

