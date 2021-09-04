Central man near death after Hurricane Ida reunited with first responders who saved his life

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Rick Blanchet believes he shouldn’t be alive today.

”I heard the tree, and before I could get up and move, the whole ceiling fell in,” Blanchet said.

When Hurricane Ida passed through Sunday, August 29, a tree fell, split Blanchet’s Central home, and pinned him to his bed as he slept.

Somehow, Blanchet was able to find his cell phone, with a two-ton oak tree crushing his lap.

”I knew it was right by my pillow, but the metal beam fell down on top of it. I took a two-by-two stick, stuck it in there under the pillow, it pulled the pillow down, and I seen one little corner of light,” Blanchet said.

Powerless and drenched from Ida’s intense rain, it took Blanchet an hour before he could call anyone for help.

First responders arrived quickly on the scene, and successfully pulled Blanchet to safety. Our cameras were there and captured the dramatic rescue.

Blanchet suffered some internal bleeding and bruising but was soon discharged from the hospital.

When he made it home, Blanchet reached out to WAFB to set up a meeting to personally thank the men and women who saved his life.

“Y’all saved me. I’m telling you; you did. I don’t know what I would have done if you didn’t come when you did,” Blanchet told District Chief Trip Haynes and Firefighter Shannon Scott. Thank you, guys. Thank you.”

Central Fire PIO Derrick Glover says hundreds of hours go into training to pull off that type of rescue.

”90% of the time we don’t have the patient that we work on. So, for him to come back to us and let us know he’s doing good, walking, and talking, I’m very glad to see that,” Glover said.

An emotional reunion after a near death experience.

”I thank ya’ll. I really mean it,” Blanchet said.

Central Fire Department, LA Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue, Baton Rouge Fire Department, East Baton Rouge EMS and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the rescue.

