2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 1 Scoreboard
(WAFB) - Week one of the high school football season started Friday, Sept. 3 for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA). However only eight games were played in the WAFB viewing area due to Hurricane Ida.
____________________
____________________
____________________
U-High - 39
Central - 7
____________________
Catholic - 38
Our Lady Good Counsel - 10
____________________
Madison Prep - 38
St. Thomas More - 35
____________________
Dunham - 28
Parkview - 14
____________________
Zachary - 56
West Feliciana - 6
____________________
Brusly - 23
Port Allen - 12
____________________
Catholic-Pointe Coupee - 47
Livonia - 24
____________________
Hansen Memorial - 34
St. John Plaquemine - 6
____________________
Centreville - 36
Slyva Bay Academy - 25
