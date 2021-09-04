2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 1 Scoreboard

(WAFB) - Week one of the high school football season started Friday, Sept. 3 for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA). However only eight games were played in the WAFB viewing area due to Hurricane Ida.

____________________

____________________

____________________

U-High - 39

Central - 7

____________________

Catholic - 38

Our Lady Good Counsel - 10

____________________

Madison Prep - 38

St. Thomas More - 35

____________________

Dunham - 28

Parkview - 14

____________________

Zachary - 56

West Feliciana - 6

____________________

Brusly - 23

Port Allen - 12

____________________

Catholic-Pointe Coupee - 47

Livonia - 24

____________________

Hansen Memorial - 34

St. John Plaquemine - 6

____________________

Centreville - 36

Slyva Bay Academy - 25

