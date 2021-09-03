Ask the Expert
St. Helena Parish largely in the dark; shelters and PODs set up to help residents

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Very few people in St. Helena Parish have electricity five days after Ida tore through Southeast Louisiana according to the parish’s director of emergency preparedness.

Roderick Matthews, Director of OEP, said the parish is setting up shelters at the St. Helena Arts and Technology Academy and at the 5th Ward Recreational Center. He also said the parish is working to set up pods to distribute food, water, ice and other crucial supplies to residents affected by the storm.

It also has a tanker truck with potable water at the Police Jury office. “We’re trying to cover the northern area, the center of the parish and also down south,” he said. “Eventually we want to drilldown into the communities and spread out and get food in the neighborhoods.”

Matthews said it will take at least three weeks for power to come back on for most residents across the parish.

“The power company basically had to rebuild the infrastructure back into the parish before they could even start giving residents power back,” he said.

